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Your Michigan Firearm Deer Season 2026 Primer
By Scott Clow,10 days ago
The big day is almost here. Michigan’s firearm deer season opens Sunday, November 15, and runs through November 30. For thousands of Michiganders, that means freezing in a tree while insisting this is how they relax.
I’ve spent the past few weeks following the changes, concerns, and numbers. Here’s your pre-hunting news in one spot, because the guy at deer camp who “heard something” is not an official source.
Michigan’s 2026 Deer Season Rules Have Changed
Let’s start with the big 2026 firearm season rule changes (links to all stories below). The Limited Firearms Deer Zone is gone, and antlerless license limits vary by location. My rifle safety rundown explains why knowing what’s beyond your target matters more than ever.
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And enjoy this year’s Sunday opener. November 15 won’t fall on a weekend again until 2031. Your boss gets a five-year reprieve from mysterious November illnesses.
Michigan Firearm Deer Season Rules for 2026
Michigan Deer Rifle Rules Changed for 2026
This Is Michigan’s Last Weekend Deer Opener for Five Years
More 2026 Firearm Deer Season Highlights
Before climbing into your stand, read the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 10 hunting reminders and the warning about tree-stand falls. Nobody wants opening day to end with a hospital bracelet.
Wondering where the deer went? See the Jackson County harvest decline, Michigan’s EHD heatmap, and latest CWD developments. The DNR also needs deer heads from five counties for testing.
10 Tips For Michigan Hunters From the DNR Ahead of Sunday’s Opener
Michigan Deer Season Tree Stand Safety Tips
Jackson County Deer Harvest Keeps Falling as EHD Concerns Grow
Michigan CWD Update: New Case and What Hunters Need to Do
Michigan Hunters: The DNR Wants Your Deer’s Head
Remember, harvest reporting is mandatory within 72 hours or before transferring possession, whichever comes first.
Now charge the flashlight, check your gear, and good luck. May your biggest problem be finding freezer space.Click here to view photo gallery