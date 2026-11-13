My commute from Holt to Lansing already starts when most sensible people are still drooling on a pillow. Thanks to the Aurelius Road closure, it also includes several extra miles and College Road’s “please don’t hit my truck” deer population, which seems to play a game of “Red Rover, Red Rover, Send Prancer On Over” every time I drive on it.

Wonderful. My drive to work now comes with jump scares.

When Will Aurelius Road Reopen in Lansing

Photo Credit: Scott Clow

The construction was only supposed to last through October. By my count, we are several days past “No Longer October,” so when will your commute return to normal? In a November 9 update, the City of Lansing says Aurelius Road remains closed for bridge replacement at the Pawlowski Creek culvert, between Miller and Jolly Roads. The closure is now expected to last until approximately Friday, November 20, 2026.

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Keep in mind that’s an estimated reopening date, so maybe hold off on planning a ribbon-cutting for your normal route to work.

My Detour Comes With Antlers

Photo Credit: Scott Clow

I am very ready for this road to reopen. College Road is a beautiful drive, but it ranks among my least favorite places to meet deer before daylight.

The deer do not seem inconvenienced by the detour, however. They have fields. They have woods. They have the entire outdoors. So, naturally, they decide to hang out on the pavement.

I understand and appreciate that the bridge needs replacing, but I’d also like to get to work without adding a rural safari to my morning routine.

Until Aurelius reopens, budget extra time and check the city’s closure updates before assuming those barricades are gone.

Michigan construction season refuses to leave. The deer, meanwhile, seem delighted with the extra traffic.