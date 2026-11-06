Lansing's Feng Cha Closure Appears to Be Official

Unfortunately, it seems that a boba tea place in Lansing has closed its doors.

If you’re a fan of boba tea, or perhaps a customer of Feng Cha, I have sad news for you—it appears they are no longer in business. But, it seems like they’ve been closed for a while.

Has Feng Cha in Lansing Closed?

There was some chatter in the Lansing Foodies Facebook group back in January about whether or not the Feng Cha location near Frandor had closed its doors. There was a lot of speculation in the comments, saying they closed because of lack of parking, but there was nothing concrete.

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If parking was a factor in the closing, I can attest that parking in that area is rather limited. I would imagine that would make it hard for any business, let alone one where people tend to get in and out. If there’s no parking, trekking across a parking lot and between apartment buildings may not seem appealing, especially if stopping at the business takes less time than walking to and from your parking spot.

Feng Cha Receives Eviction Notice

Now, it seems we have a bit more closure (no pun intended) on the situation, as the business has been given an eviction notice.

Photo by Kristen Matthews TSM Lansing

Fans of Feng Cha seem to be very disappointed to see this boba tea place close.

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Feng Cha joins the growing list of Lansing area restaurants that have closed their doors. Lansing’s had to say goodbye to places like La Cocina Cubana, Coral Gables, Browndog At The Shuffle, and more.