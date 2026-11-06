This Might Be Michigan's Most Satisfying Way to End Halloween

Halloween’s over, the candy’s disappearing, and that jack-o’-lantern on your porch is starting to look a little rough.

Before you toss it in the trash, you might want to take it to Grand Ledge instead.

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Because apparently, somebody in Eaton County decided the best way to say goodbye to Halloween is to launch pumpkins through the air with a catapult. And I’m not about to argue with that.

Grand Ledge Pumpkin Chuck Returns November 7

Eaton County Parks is bringing its Pumpkin Chuck back to Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge this Saturday, November 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring Your Own Pumpkin for a Free Catapult Launch

Bring that leftover Halloween pumpkin and watch it fly. According to the Grand Ledge Area District Library, bringing your own pumpkin gets you a free launch. Want another shot? Extra launches cost $2 per pumpkin.

Wanna launch a pumpkin from a catapult? You can this weekend in Grand Ledge. (Photos via Canva)

Pumpkin Rolling, Prizes and Family Activities

Not interested in airborne produce? You can roll your pumpkin down the park’s sledding hill in a competition to see whose travels farthest. There are prizes for that, too.

The event also features food vendors and other pumpkin-themed activities for the family. Library staff will be on hand with a Listen to Win Treasure Walk, featuring a fun story and a chance at a prize.

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I don’t know about you, but there’s something pretty satisfying about the thought of sending a pumpkin sailing after spending half of October trying to keep squirrels and deer from eating it.

Where Is Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge?

Fitzgerald Park is at 133 Fitzgerald Park Drive in Grand Ledge. Admission is free.

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Pro tip: if your pumpkin’s been sitting on the porch since early October, maybe carry it carefully. You want to make it to the catapult in one piece.