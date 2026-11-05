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Five Weeks Into Archery Season and Nearly 79% of Michigan’s New Harvest Was Antlered
By Scott Clow,4 days ago
Five full weeks of Michigan’s early archery deer season are in the books, and the county leaderboard is separated by a single deer. Somewhere, a hunter who hit snooze is regretting it.
RELATED:
Michigan’s Early Archery Harvest Is Already Heavy on Bucks: Week 1
Michigan Archery Harvest Doubles in a Week, Bucks Still Dominate: Week 2
Michigan Archery Harvest Tops 24,000 Deer: Week 3 Archery Report
- Michigan Buck Fever Surges: Early Archery Deer Harvest Week 4
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) November 5, 2026, report, updated at 11:10 a.m., lists 55,115 early archery deer harvested. That’s up from 37,448 in our October 27 update, adding 17,667 reported deerand a 47.2% increase .
Montcalm County Takes Michigan’s Deer Harvest Lead
Montcalm leads with 1,653 deer, edging Newaygo’s 1,652. Kent follows with 1,508, then Saginaw at 1,473 and St. Clair at 1,385.
Newaygo still leads antlered harvests with 1,218. Allegan tops antlerless harvests at 468. Deer camp now has several categories for bragging rights.
Michigan’s Buck-Heavy Harvest Gets Even More Lopsided
Statewide, hunters reported 38,030 antlered deer and just 17,085 antlerless. That’s 69% versus 31%, or roughly 2.2 bucks for every doe harvested.
Antlerless includes some males, so these figures don’t provide an exact buck-to-doe ratio.
The antlered share rose from 64.3% on October 27. The antlered lead has nearly doubled, growing from 10,740 to 20,945. Nearly 79% of reports added since then were antlered. Buck fever has refused the DNR’s recommended bed rest.
RELATED: Michigan Firearm Deer Season Opens On a Sunday With Major Rule Changes
As of the November 5 snapshot, only one of Michigan’s 83 counties, Montmorency, reported more antlerless deer than antlered, 130 to 105.
Closer to Mid-Michigan, Clinton County reports 1,230 deer harvested, followed by Ingham with 847, Eaton with 839, and Jackson with 374.
These running totals can change as new harvest reports arrive.
My venison chili remains unconcerned and unimpressed by antler size.Click here to view photo gallery