Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 12 News

    Multiple injuries reported after crash involving Goodyear police car

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Reformer88
    1d ago
    they closed the shyt out the whole streetwas an annoying commute trying to get in the highway
    Ben Roblz
    1d ago
    Good thing police was present for quick action. Poor dude.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Enchiladas At This Arizona Restaurant Are So Delicious, You’ll Think You’re In Mexico City
    familydestinationsguide.com6 days ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    Parents of Woman, 24, Flew into Arizona for Her Graduation. They Found Her Dead in Home Following Murder-Suicide
    People7 days ago
    The Best Brisket Burrito In The Southwest Is Hiding At This Tiny Restaurant In Arizona
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    The Biscuits And Gravy At This Arizona Restaurant Are So Good, You’ll Dream About Them For Weeks
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena3 days ago
    Arizona Eatery Named 'Most Charming Restaurant' In The State
    102.5 KNIX1 day ago
    This Quirky Roadside Motel In Arizona Hides One Of The State’s Best Pizzerias
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Four and eight-year-old siblings died of asphyxiation after their mother used a previously-owned leash to hang them from a beam inside their home; mother condemned
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Popular Spicy Chicken Restaurant Coming to the Phoenix's West Valley
    Greyson F3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    3 Local Chain Restaurants Receive D-Level Inspection Grades
    Greyson F23 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Popular Deli Items Recalled In Arizona Pose Risk Of 'Fatal' Infection
    102.5 KNIX1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Prominent Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location in the West Valley
    Greyson F7 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Local Gilbert Restaurant Closes Without Notice or Reason
    Greyson F5 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy