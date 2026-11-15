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Chillicothe mill owners warn of toxic plume risk after pump fracture; Ohio EPA monitoring
4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The owners of the former Pixelle paper mill in Chillicothe say a broken pump could threaten containment of a toxic underground plume. According to a release from U.S. Paper Mill, the company alerted the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency about the fracture of a pump serving a water well that has been containing a "toxic plume of underground chemicals."