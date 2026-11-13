West Hartford

The Office of Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the Governor is tapping West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor to serve as chair of the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees, the governing body overseeing Connecticut’s largest public university.

A graduate of the UConn School of Business, Mayor Cantor has served as a board member since 2014. She was inducted in the UConn Business Hall of Fame in 2017.

“In selecting a board chair, I want someone who not only has extensive experience with UConn and knows its academic and administrative needs, but who also has strong connections to Connecticut’s business community and will actively work to strengthen the bonds between the university and our state’s employers so that our graduates are prepared with the resources they need to lead successful, long-lasting careers,” Governor Lamont said in a written statement.

“As a proud UConn graduate, I am deeply honored to take on this responsibility,” Mayor Cantor said.

The news comes after former Chairman Dan Toscano resigned amid reports UConn President Radenka Maric is interviewing for the top job at the University of Wisconsin.

A native of West Hartford, Mayor Cantor attended Hall High School and graduated magna cum laude from UConn with a degree in accounting in 1981.