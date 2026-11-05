Arrest made in Norwalk hit and run

Norwalk, Conn./WTIC Radio - Norwalk police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that occurred in June.

Carly Snyder, 21, of Monroe is charged.

It was June 2 that police say a pedestrian was struck in the area of Main Street and Plymouth Avenue.

The adult male victim sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Snyder drove off without rendering assistance or checking on the victim, leaving him on the side of the road.

Police were able to track the suspect vehicle, a Subaru Forester to Snyder, who turned herself in to police.

She is charged with evading responsibility, assault with a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Snyder is due in court November 18.

