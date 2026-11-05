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Golf

LIV Golf Shutting Down After Five Years

By 24/7 News,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2BH3_1Go3lkzp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CpiXM_1Go3lkzp00
Source: Michael Miller/ISI Photos / Getty

NEWARK — LIV Golf is shutting down operations after five years.

League attorney Matthew Williams confirmed Thursday during a New Jersey bankruptcy hearing that the liquidation process will begin Monday.

The announcement follows reports that BC Partners withdrew a $300 million investment offer after LIV failed to secure enough player commitments for 2027. The Saudi-backed golf league spent more than $5 billion during its existence.

LIV’s remaining assets will be sold, with another bankruptcy hearing set for Nov. 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSOf9_1Go3lkzp00
Source: Michael Miller/ISI Photos / Getty
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