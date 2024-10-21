Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 107.5 The Fan

    Hits And Misses: Grant Stuard, Segun Olubi Rise To Occasion

    By Kevin Bowen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAGrE_0wFuppkk00

    Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

    INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

    For the second straight week, the Colts grinded out a win over a backup quarterback, coming back to beat the Dolphins 16-10.

    What was the good and bad from the Colts (4-3) getting an important AFC victory?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What Must Change From First Colts/Texans Matchup?
    107.5 The Fan1 day ago
    Former Tight End Dallas Clark Inducted into Colts Ring of Honor
    107.5 The Fan2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Hunter-Reay Looking Ahead to Next Season
    107.5 The Fan21 hours ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Top 20 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2024-25 Season
    107.5 The Fan1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Brandon de Wilde: 5 Decades After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Yellowstone-region grizzlies are dying at a near-record pace. Managers aren’t alarmed.
    WyoFile23 hours ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Pup Who Has Been Waiting Over 6 Months For Adoption Put On "Urgent List"
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy