Indy Teenager Found After Being Missing for 3 Weeks

Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

***Update on 11/6/26*** Journey has been found and is safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis teenager Journey Mitchell has been missing ever since leaving her home on October 16th. Her grandfather is urging the public to come forward with information about her whereabouts.

Journey’s grandfather, Charles Mitchell, said she told him goodnight before going to bed, but he discovered she was gone the next morning.

“She was on fall break from school,” Charles said. “I later learned she had planned on sneaking out of the house and meeting up with some friends for a social activity.”

Charles later found out his granddaughter had been tricked into leaving her room. He says someone coaxed her to leave the house and guided her away from the property.

“We had planned her birthday, which was coming up on Tuesday the 20th,” Charles said. “That never took place.”

Charles added that police have not given him an update since Journey disappeared, and he is concerned for her safety.

He said Journey always kept in touch with her family if something didn’t seem right.

“She would let me know where she was,” Charles said. “She called me, so I know she knows my phone number by heart.”

Anyone with information on Journey’s whereabouts is urged to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. You can also call IMPD at 317-327-3811.

When contacted about Journey’s case, IMPD referred to a statement:

“Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Journey Mitchell,” IMPD said.