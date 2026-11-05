Indy Man Sentenced After Fatal Crash in 2023

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is going to state prison after pleading guilty to a crash that killed 20-year-old Avery May nearly three years ago.

Bradley Woods was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison, followed by more than three years of home detention and over two years of probation. He was also ordered to pay nearly $14,000 in restitution.

Woods pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, reckless homicide, and criminal recklessness. Prosecutors dropped 18 other charges, including causing death while driving. Woods did not admit to driving drunk as part of the plea deal.

The crash happened December 23, 2023, near Southport Road and Little Oak Lane on Indy’s southeast side. May’s girlfriend was injured in the crash, and May died from his injuries.

Court documents show Woods drove off immediately after the crash without giving officers his name or registration.