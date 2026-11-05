50-Year Sentence for Marion Man Who Fatally Shot 17-year-Old

MARION, Ind. — A man in Marion is getting over 50 years in prison for a shooting last year that left a 17-year-old dead.

On Thursday, the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office said Cordel Bice has been sentenced to 55 years, with 50 of those years being in the Indiana Department of Correction. Bice pled guilty to charges of murder and armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Cordel Bice (Source: Grant County Jail)

In April 2025, officers with the Marion Police Department were called to the 1500 block of S. Western Avenue on a report that someone was shot.

Police found 17-year-old Julio Matamoros at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. Matamoros later died.

Officers said a white Pontiac had driven off from the scene of the shooting. They later found it, a gun, and a man matching a suspect’s description at an apartment complex.

Investigators believe the shooting happened as Bice was trying to buy marijuana vape cartridges from Matamoros.