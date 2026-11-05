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West Lafayette

Purdue Names Silveria as Next President

By Jake McDaniel,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8Khd_1Gpgh0Yx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQENk_1Gpgh0Yx00
Source: FOX 59

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria will be Purdue University’s next president.

Purdue’s Board of Trustees unanimously elected Silveria on Thursday. He takes office February 1, 2027, succeeding interim president Mitch Daniels.

“While I am familiar with Purdue’s worldwide reputation for affordability and accessibility, ingenuity and integrity, I look forward to meeting the people who make this place so special and to listen and learn about its culture,” Silveria said.

Silveria has served the University of Arkansas System since 2025.

He previously served as superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy and executive director of Texas A&M University and the Bush School of Government and Public Service in Washington, D.C.

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