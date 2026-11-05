Drug Search Leads to Arrests in Connersville Copper Theft

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A Fayette County deputy and his K9 partner got a bonus when they searched a car they believed had drugs in it Tuesday in Connersville. The deputy found 600 lbs. of stolen copper, said a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Once the deputy had the car pulled over and suspected there were drugs inside, Odin, the K-9 partner, sniffed for narcotics and the deputy found suspected meth. Then, the deputy found the copper.

That and the investigation led to three search warrants being obtained and several houses being searched.

Deputies say they found meth, fentanyl, other drugs, more stolen copper and other stolen property.

Three people have been booked into the Fayette County jail on a variety of charges including drug possession, criminal mischief and theft. Those people were identified as Donald Ray Lynch, Charles Simpson and Caitlin Allen.

“This investigation highlights the importance of interagency cooperation and the continued efforts of law enforcement to address narcotics activity and stolen property throughout Fayette County,” read the news release.