UAW In Fort Wayne To Vote Wednesday On Whether To Strike Against General Motors

Workers at the General Motors assembly plant in Fort Wayne may vote to authorize a strike this week.

They are part of the United Auto Workers union and they plan to hold a vote over whether or not to strike on Wednesday.

The local union in Fort Wayne says GM is violating terms of the new contract agreed to after a messy nationwide strike last year by laying off roughly 250 temporary part-time workers whom the union was hoping to make temporary full-time workers.

Those layoffs came after the UAW and GM failed to reach an agreement on how to extend those workers.

“GM is abiding by the provisions in our National and Local agreement with the UAW,” said a spokesperson for GM in an emailed statement. “There is not any practical or legal basis for a strike at Fort Wayne Assembly, home of the award-winning Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.”

This isn’t the only area of the U.S. where UAW workers are unhappy with GM. The union is also thinking about striking in California, Colorado, and Illinois. Workers in Illinois are upset with Stellantis which has delayed the reopening of an assembly plant there.