Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 106.7 WTLC

    UAW In Fort Wayne To Vote Wednesday On Whether To Strike Against General Motors

    By Kurt Darling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlPzC_0wQASONz00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQZa1_0wQASONz00

    Source: (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)


    FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Workers at the General Motors assembly plant in Fort Wayne may vote to authorize a strike this week.

    They are part of the United Auto Workers union and they plan to hold a vote over whether or not to strike on Wednesday.

    The local union in Fort Wayne says GM is violating terms of the new contract agreed to after a messy nationwide strike last year by laying off roughly 250 temporary part-time workers whom the union was hoping to make temporary full-time workers.

    Those layoffs came after the UAW and GM failed to reach an agreement on how to extend those workers.

    “GM is abiding by the provisions in our National and Local agreement with the UAW,” said a spokesperson for GM in an emailed statement. “There is not any practical or legal basis for a strike at Fort Wayne Assembly, home of the award-winning Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.”

    This isn’t the only area of the U.S. where UAW workers are unhappy with GM. The union is also thinking about striking in California, Colorado, and Illinois. Workers in Illinois are upset with Stellantis which has delayed the reopening of an assembly plant there.

    Related Search

    Uaw strikeGeneral Motors layoffsUnion negotiationsUnited Auto WorkersWorkers' rightsFort Wayne assembly

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy