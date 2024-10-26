Notre Dame Sinks Navy’s Undefeated Season

The annual rivalry between Notre Dame and Navy always garners national attention despite the fact the Fighting Irish have dominated the series over their now 97 meetings.

That domination continued on the turf of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in what amounted to a home game for the United States Naval Academy Midshipmen.

Navy, ranked 24th in the nation, came into the game hot, having won six games in a row with no losses on the season and leading the American Conference. Under second-year head coach Brian Newberry, the Mids boasted their unique running offense as always, but now with the added threat of passing as well.

Even though it was a 51-14 shellacking of Navy by Notre Dame , the game proved to be a pivotal showing for the Irish who still had many questions surrounding them nine weeks into the regular season, especially with their loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2 still hanging over their heads.

“We can’t lose the pain,” Freeman said after the game. “That’s what I want to make sure our guys understand. I don’t want to lose the pain from that game because at times we are motivated by fear.”

Starting with the ball first, the Irish set their tone as they needed to with quarterback Riley Leonard marching his offense down the field on nine plays for 75 yards to get a rushing touchdown by Leonard on their opening possession . The key play on the drive was a 42-yard pass play to Jaden Greathouse on 3rd and 6 that kept the drive going and built the momentum.

Navy, boasting a revamped version of their stapled triple-option offense, fumbled the ball six plays into a promising opening drive on their part. The Irish took advantage punching it again with Leonard extending the Irish lead 14-0.

Navy coughed up the ball again on their next possession allowing Notre Dame to drive again, but Notre Dame’s first flinch of the game came with Zac Yoakam missing a 36-yard field goal. Navy took over from there and were finally able to get in the board driving five plays for 80 yards, the last of which was a 47-yard option keeper by Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath.

Down 14-7, Navy seemed poised to begin reeling in Notre Dame as the second quarter began.

Undaunted, Notre Dame clapped right back with Jeremiyah Love accumulating 62 of his 102 yards rushing for the day on one play taking it to the house for the first of what would be two touchdowns on the day. The Irish defense held the Navy offense in check for the remainder of the half as they would notch another touchdown and a field goal before halftime putting the Irish ahead 31-7.

Both teams had long drives opening the second half. None longer than the Midshipmen who made adjustments and marched 12-plays for 75 yards to the endzone cutting the Irish lead to 31-14. After scoring again on offense, the Notre Dame defense would go on to force four more uncharacteristic Navy turnovers, one of which was a fumble recovered in the endzone by Jaylen Sneed.

Leonard was pulled from the game early in the fourth quarter finishing with his most efficient day passing the ball this season. He left the game with 178 yards passing and two touchdowns through the air, accounting for one more on the ground with 83 yards rushing.

Back-up Steve Angeli took things home for the Irish getting their final score on their last drive ensuring the 51-14 final score.

Head coach Marcus Freeman had said in the weeks leading up to their match-up with Navy that they had spent extra time preparing for the Mids, even if they weren’t their immediate opponent. Notre Dame’s sheer dominance of the Mids showed their preparation and due diligence paid off.

The victory was a crucial one for the Irish who have now bolstered their campaign for inclusion in the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Even with that in mind, they are 7-1 having won six in a row, and still remain on thin ice.

“When you have success sometimes, you forget about that pain of what NIU left in all of our hearts and our guts. There’s moments I want to reflect on that and I don’t want them to lose it,” Freeman said.

They return home to face a directionless Florida State next week.