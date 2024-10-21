Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 106.7 WTLC

    50 Cent Explains Why He Would Poke Fun At Diddy Over The Years

    By Martin Berrios,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbuIx_0wHRoBUC00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ES9RW_0wHRoBUC00

    Throughout his career 50 Cent has remained one of Diddy’s most vocal critics. In a recent interview, Fif explains why he would poke fun at the mogul.

    The G-Unit CEO recently interviewed with People magazine . While he discussed several topics during his sit-down, the entertainment publication got him to explain why he would tease Combs throughout his career.

    “Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years,” 50 Cent said. The “I Get Money” rapper went on to add, “Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’”

    While the two have been spotted hanging out from time to time, Fif maintained they only had a working relationship.

    “I wouldn’t call it a friendship because there wouldn’t be disappointment between us if we didn’t speak to each other,” he says. In 2006, things seemed to sour between them when 50 Cent, who was trying to sign Mase at the time, expressed his frustrations with Diddy on a diss track called “The Bomb.”

    Not only did 50 say Combs was stalling the deal but also alluded that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder had something to do with The Notorious B.I.G.’s murder.

    Diddy’s federal trafficking trial is set to commence in May. His previous attempts to secure bail have been denied.

    Photo: Andrew Chin / Getty

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC22 hours ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Pictures of Cruise Ship, Oasis of the Seas, in Dry Dock Revealed by Reddit User
    J. Souza8 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post25 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Meet Tizzy: The Sweet & Energetic Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern18 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune14 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy