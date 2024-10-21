Open in App
    Hoosiers Move up To 13th in Both Polls, Notre Dame Stays in Top 15

    By John Herrick,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLYXK_0wGPCl4300

    Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


    BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–For the fourth straight week, the Indiana Hoosier football team is ranked in the Top 25. They’ve moved up to 13th in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll.

    They are one of 10 remaining unbeaten teams — three are in the Big Ten (Oregon and Penn State) — and only one of two teams (Army) that has yet to trail in a game.

    Indiana is coming off a 56-7 victory over Nebraska on Saturday.

    “I think this says a lot about our team. I know there was a national perception that Nebraska had a pretty legit defense on a national scale. So that will open their eyes, okay? I think this is a great team win,” said Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti.

    Indiana (7-0, 4-0 B1G) enters the weekend with the nation’s third-longest active winning streak and the second-longest winning streak to start a season in program history (8 games; 1967).

    ESPN’s College GameDay will make its second-ever trip to Bloomington this Saturday when the Hoosiers face the 4-3 Washington Huskies.

    Washington is coming off of a bye week and makes its second trip to Memorial Stadium all-time. It’s their first since 1978, which was a 14-7 Indiana victory.

    Notre Dame is ranked 12th in the Associated Press Poll and 11th in the Coaches Poll.

    The Indiana football program also announced on Sunday (Oct. 20) that redshirt senior quarterback Kurtis Rourke will be out an indefinite period of time with a thumb injury but is expected to return this season.

