Child Hurt During Sunday Police Chase In Henry County

A child was hurt during a police chase in Henry County.

The chase happened on Sunday when state police tried pulling over Kevin Kemp for speeding on I-70. Instead of complying, Kemp took his chances and tried running. Troopers tried using pit maneuvers to get him to stop but none of that worked.

The chase eventually went down US 40 and a few county roads until finally, Kemp crashed into a ditch.

That’s when police discovered a child in the front seat with no seat belt on and a few injuries. They were taken to the hospital and once treated were released to Child Services.

When troopers searched the car they found marijuana inside. Kemp was taken to jail on a long list of charges: