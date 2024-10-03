Open in App
    Indiana Cities Rank High in Unemployment Rates

    By Ryan Hedrick,

    2 days ago

    STATEWIDE — Kokomo, Indiana, has experienced the fastest-rising unemployment rate of any metro area in the U.S. over the past five years, according to a recent study by Asana. The city’s jobless rate jumped from 3.9% in July 2019 to 7% in July 2024, a 79.49% increase. Fort Wayne ranked second nationally for unemployment growth, climbing from 3.4% to 5.9%, an increase of 73.53%. Columbus, Indiana, also made the list, placing sixth with a 65.38% increase. The study used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to compare unemployment figures for 389 metro areas from July 2019 to July 2024. While three Indiana cities were highlighted for rising unemployment, areas in Mississippi—Gulfport-Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg—saw the largest decreases over the same period. The report also noted increases in larger cities such as New York (36%), Los Angeles (30%), and Chicago (51%). “America’s most populated cities – New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago – have all seen their unemployment figures rise by 36%, 30%, and 51%, respectively,” a spokesperson for Asana said.

    The post Indiana Cities Rank High in Unemployment Rates appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM .

    The post Indiana Cities Rank High in Unemployment Rates appeared first on 106.7 WTLC .

