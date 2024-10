Investigation ongoing after fatal Georgia dock collapse

Eyewitness reports say the metal gangway where dozens of people waited to board a ferry boat made a loud, creaking noise before buckling in the middle, plunging into dozens of visitors into the water.

Some clung desperately to the railing, while others began to float away with the tidal current. That catastrophic failure occurred Saturday at a ferry dock on Sapelo Island on the Georgia coastline south of Savannah.

Investigators working to determine what caused the collapse, have taken the broken gangway to what the Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Monday called a “secured facility.” The agency operates the Sapelo Island ferries and dock, which was rebuilt in 2021.

The agency said the gangway was last inspected in December 2023 with no concerns identified. About 40 people were standing on the gangway waiting to board a ferry when it collapsed. The coroner identifies the seven dead as seniors citizens visiting the island, ranging in age from 73 to 93.