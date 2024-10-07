Open in App
    Country music stars from NC to headline benefit show

    By Rob Jones,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okIGu_0vxbljNC00

    Two country music stars are coming together to headline a concert to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Helene in the Carolinas. Luke Combs and Eric Church will perform at an event titled "Concert For Carolina".

    The show will be held at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, Saturday October 26th. Both Combs and Church are North Carolina natives. Billy Strings and James Taylor have also been announced for the show.

    More artists are expected to be added. Tickets for the concert go on sale this Thursday, October 10th. To find out more visit ConcertForCarolina.Com

