    Suspect charged with fatally shooting roommate in WNC

    By Rob Jones,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0ThB_0vxbJ09000

    A suspect is in custody after being accused of killing his roommate in Western North Carolina. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Twin Lakes Road near Old Fort around 2AM this morning.

    Upon arrival, deputies found a man dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. The suspect 34 year old, Justin Tyler Bartlett of Old Fort was taken into custody.

    He's charged with murder and is being held without bond. Investigators say the two men had been in a fight prior to the shooting. The victim has not been identified, as of the time of this report.

    Comments / 3
    Guy Randolph
    2d ago
    who was his roommate?
