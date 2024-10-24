Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll | Ruth Eckerd Hall | November 9

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall! With a cast consisting of Broadway stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible Rock & Roll singers, Neil Berg tells the exciting and incredible story of the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever.

From the progenitors of Rock and Roll in the ‘40s, through the glory years of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, up until MTV in the early ‘80s, Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part VI tells fascinating stories. The show features groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars and groups such as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin and more.

