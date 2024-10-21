Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 102.5 The Bone

    4 dead, including a child, after helicopter crashes into Houston radio tower: Police

    By T. Michelle Murphy, ABC News,

    2 days ago

    Four people, including a child, were killed when a helicopter crashed into a radio tower in Houston, officials said.

    The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday when a private aircraft struck a radio tower in Houston's Second Ward, Houston police said.

    All four people on the helicopter were killed. No one on the ground was injured, officials said.

    No homes or structures were impacted except for the radio tower, police said, but a fire that erupted from the crash spanned two to three blocks.

    Houston Fire Department officials extinguished the fire after the crash.

    The crash is being investigated by Houston authorities, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

    The helicopter was operating as an air tour flight, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

    The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    FEMA: Hillsborough and Manatee Counties Disaster Recovery Centers to Relocate
    102.5 The Bone1 day ago
    Man trapped in well rescued after neighbors hear him yelling for help
    102.5 The Bone1 day ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    The Mike Calta Tailgate 10.27
    102.5 The Bone2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Recall alert: USDA releases list of schools that received BrucePac products
    102.5 The Bone5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy