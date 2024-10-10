Open in App
    Tampa Bay recovery and cleanup information in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton

    By Gustavo Chacon,

    2 days ago
    As we awaken to the destruction caused by Hurricane Milton, it’s important to know what resources are available to you. Please take the time to read through the recovery information in your respective county below.

    What to Do After the Storm

    • Be cautious after the storm. Never drive through flooded streets. A car can be washed away or disabled by only a foot of water on the road.
    • Avoid walking through floodwater because it may contain bacteria, wildlife, sharp objects and live power lines.
    • Use your generator outdoors or in a well-ventilated space; never operate a generator indoors.


    Pinellas County

    • There are severe damages throughout Pinellas County in the wake of Hurricane Milton. After assessing life-safety hazards, Pinellas County borders and barrier islands are reopened. Residents are advised to stay home if at all possible and to use extreme caution if they must absolutely head out on the road.
    • Crews are out assessing damages and clearing roads for emergency responders to conduct search and rescue missions. Hazards include downed power lines, many fallen trees, debris and traffic signal outages.
    • St. Petersburg, Gulfport and Lealman are without water. Much of the County is without power.
    • The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has closed all access points into Pinellas County, and the four major Tampa Bay bridges are closed.

    Report Damages

    County Information Center

    The County Information Center is open 24/7 for storm questions. Call (727) 464-4333. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat at bit.ly/PinellasChat .


    Pasco County

    REMINDER: STAY home, STAY in your shelter and STAY off the roads. Pasco County officials are urging you to STAY IN PLACE. As the sun rises and Milton makes its way across Florida, there are downed trees and power lines being reported across the county. Crews are actively working to make travel safe again. As the storm moves away and weather conditions start to improve, please wait until the “all clear” is given before going outside and traveling on local roads. If you’re experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 9-1-1 and emergency crews will respond as quickly as we can.

    For more information and a full list of resources in Pasco County Click Here .


    Hillsborough County

    STAY IN PLACE, HILLSBOROUGH! There are many hazards on the roadways such as down trees and powerlines, flooding, and debris. It’s important to remain OFF the road. Find post-storm info and resources on our Stay Safe page: https://hcfl.gov/residents/stay-safe

