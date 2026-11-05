2-year-old girl killed in fall from Bronx window: ‘she was gone’

Amanda Alexandre

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 2-year-old girl was killed Tuesday night in a fall from a fifth-floor window in the Bronx.

The girl, named Julia, fell from an apartment window on East 138th Street in the Mott Haven section around 10:30 p.m. She died at Harlem Hospital.

Police believe she managed to squeeze between the side panel of an air conditioning unit and fell into the adjacent alley.

The building’s superintendent, Jose Sosa, said he found the girl. “I can’t do nothing at that time,” Sosa said. “I hoped to do something, but I couldn’t. I hoped to find some kind of life in her, but she had no life.”

He started a small memorial at the spot where she fell, calling her “a little angel.”

The girl’s mother, Thessa Wilcox, said she went to another room for just a moment and then checked the baby monitor. “Then she was gone and she was out the window,” Wilcox said. “And I couldn’t believe it.”

She added, “it happened so fast, kids are so fast.”

The girl’s father, Chayanne Polanco, said he had stepped out to grab dinner for the family. “By the time I reached the corner from the block, that’s when my neighbors informed me that my child fell out the building,” he said.

Mom and dad said they tried for years to have Julia, calling her their miracle child.