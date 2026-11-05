6 killed, 7 injured in early morning house fire in Brooklyn

Glenn Schuck

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- At least six people were killed, and seven more injured, in an early morning house fire in Sunset Park on Thursday, the FDNY said.

The three-alarm fire tore through a two-story home at 653 58th St. around 1:30 a.m. and eventually spread to an adjoining building.

Four people were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while two more people later died there. An additional four residents were injured, one seriously. Three firefighters also had non-life-threatening injuries.

The FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire. It’s believed to have started in the basement and spread to the other floors. Citizen App





The FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire. It’s believed to have started in the basement and spread to the other floors. A lithium-ion battery was found at the house, but it wasn’t immediately clear if it was the cause of the blaze.

“Upon arrival, we had fire on every floor,” Kevin Woods, the FDNY chief of fire operations, said at a news conference near the severely charred wood home. “Fire blowing out every window, meeting us at the front door.”

The fire was brought under control in about three hours. Eight neighbors were displaced and were taken to hotels.

“This was a devastating fire,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at the news conference. “It will take a long time for this neighborhood to mourn the neighbors they lost this morning and to recover from this immense grief.”

Last week, an e-bike battery fire killed a boy in the Bronx. It is among more than 400 fires in the city that have been linked to lithium-ion batteries this year, leading to at least six deaths and more than 70 injuries, according to fire officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.