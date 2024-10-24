Subway surfer injured in fall between train cars in the Bronx

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A subway surfer was injured when he fell between two train cars in the Bronx on Thursday morning, officials said.

The 20-year-old man was seen subway surfing around 8:20 a.m. on a 5-line train leaving the East 180th Street station, according to police.

He fell between the train cars and suffered facial injuries, sources told 1010 WINS.

Other passengers managed to pull him back up into the train, and EMS transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi with minor injuries.

It was just last month that an 11-year-old boy was killed while subway surfing in Park Slope. Mayor Eric Adams called it "heartbreaking to hear another life cut short due to subway surfing," adding the city continues to work to discourage the deadly activity through the #RideInsideStayAlive campaign.

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said the 11-year-old's death was “another avoidable heart-wrenching reminder that riding outside trains is not a game and the subway is not a social media studio.”

“It should not take more tragic termination of young lives for parents and classmates of those who would climb on top of subway cars to help them comprehend the devastating risk,” Crichlow said.

The MTA works with social media companies to flag and remove posts depicting subway surfing, and well over 10,000 posts have been removed, officials said.