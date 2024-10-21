Open in App
    Man indicted for fatally beating 84-year-old mother in head, chest, and neck: DA

    By 1010 Wins Newsroom,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5zHM_0wGAcQKh00

    NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man was indicted on Monday for allegedly beating his 84-year-old mother to death in their Upper West Side apartment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.

    Edward Asencio, 51, is charged with manslaughter and assault for allegedly beating his mother, Ana Asencio, to death in their apartment in July 2023.

    “The defendant’s alleged attack on his own mother, who relied on him for care, is abhorrent,” Bragg said. “Older New Yorkers deserve quality care, and those who abuse the people in their care will be held accountable.”

    According to court documents, Asencio was the sole caregiver of his mother, Ana, in their shared apartment on the Upper West Side. He allegedly had been neglecting his mother’s extensive medical needs, refusing to bring her to medical appointments for several months leading up to her death, prosecutors said.

    On July 17, 2023, Asencio allegedly assaulted his mother, beating her head, chest, and neck.

    Later that night, at around 10 p.m., Asencio and his friend came back to the apartment and his friend called 911 to report that Ana was on the floor of a squalid bedroom in the apartment, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    An investigation found Ana’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to her head.

