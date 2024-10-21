Open in App
    VIDEO: NYPD rescue divers save man from capsized sailboat in Queens

    By 1010 Wins Newsroom,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32F0gz_0wFrxSvq00

    NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The NYPD released footage on Sunday of two rescue divers who saved a man from a capsized sailboat in Queens.

    The rescue happened on Friday at the Rockaway Inlet around 2:30 p.m., when the NYPD’s Air Sea Rescue Team in collaboration with the Harbor Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the capsized vessel.

    The divers were able to get the man onto a helicopter, which took him to Floyd Bennett Field, according to police.

    The man declined medical attention and had no injuries, officials said.

