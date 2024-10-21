Man, 19, critically injured in hit-and-run crash in the Bronx

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is investigating after a 19-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronx early Monday morning.

At approximately 1:35 a.m., police responded to a pedestrian struck on Bruckner Boulevard near Pugsley Avenue in Unionport.

According to officials, the man was crossing the street when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene.

A preliminary investigation is being conducted by the NYPD's Highway Patrol.