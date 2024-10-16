Open in App
    'OPERATION RESTORE ROOSEVELT': NY troopers among hundreds of police deployed to 'lawless' avenue in Queens

    By Glenn SchuckAdam Warner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVOCd_0w96eIRq00

    NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Hundreds of police have been deployed to Roosevelt Avenue as part of "Operation Restore Roosevelt," a joint effort by the city and state announced Tuesday to combat what locals decry as a "wave of lawlessness" along the bustling corridor under the 7 line in Queens.

    The deployment was made Tuesday at the behest of local and state leaders after the "Let’s Improve Roosevelt Avenue Coalition" pushed for months to get more resources to fight crime and quality-of-life concerns in the area, including rampant prostitution, brothels, drug dealing, human trafficking, retail theft, unlicensed vendors, counterfeiting, excessive noise and unlicensed mopeds along a nearly two-mile stretch of the avenue in Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kV5nC_0w96eIRq00
    Mayor Eric Adams is seen during a press conference to clean up Roosevelt Avenue Issues in Corona on Oct. 15, 2024. Photo credit Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCSq9_0w96eIRq00
    A community coalition is optimistic the operation will help curb crime in the area. Photo credit Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

    The group’s pleas were answered by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD brass, according to Hiram Monserrate, a Queens Democratic district leader who has served in the City Council and State Senate.

    “We appreciate that the governor, the mayor, the police commissioner heard the cry of our community,” he said, adding they’re now on the path to “taking our community back.”

    Adams held a news conference in the area Tuesday night with NYPD and community leaders to announce the 90-day operation, which brings more than a dozen city agencies together with state partners "to restore safety and order to the area while delivering resources for those impacted by the issues plaguing Roosevelt Avenue."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4kAS_0w96eIRq00
    Residents walk from the 7 train as the mayor announced the operation on Oct. 15, 2024. Photo credit Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

    “We will end sex trafficking in this area. We are not here for one day and go away. We're here for the problem to go away,” Adams said.

    The NYPD is running the multi-agency operation with more than a dozen other offices and agencies taking part, from the MTA and the Department of Homeless Services to the FDNY, Department of Buildings and NYC Parks. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, whose office is also involved, called the initiative "a strong deterrent for the illegal activity plaguing this area."

    Some 200 members of the NYPD are involved, including dozens of sergeants and lieutenants.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADM1s_0w96eIRq00
    More than 200 police officers were seen along Roosevelt Avenue, including members of the New York State Police. Photo credit Hiram Monserrate

    Monserrate and the rest of the coalition had sent a letter to Hochul last week asking for 100 state troopers to supplement the NYPD’s increased presence—and they showed up Tuesday.

    Monserrate said he saw more than 200 police officers along Roosevelt Avenue, including roughly 100 members of the New York State Police. He said they’ll remain there for the foreseeable future, “taking Roosevelt Avenue back from the street gangs, cartels, human traffickers, street walkers and other criminal operations.”

    A police command center has been set up at 84th Street, near Gleane Street in Elmhurst, according to Monserrate, who said he saw NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry and leaders of the New York State troopers there.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDkoW_0w96eIRq00
    The deployment comes after a coalition of residents pushed for weeks to get more resources to combat prostitution, drug dealing and other crimes. Photo credit Hiram Monserrate

    “I was told by some of the supervisors there that they are going to be here for some time,” he said. “This is the first time that I have ever—in over 30 years of experiencing this community—ever seen state troopers on Roosevelt Avenue.”

    “These police officers are needed to stabilize this community, because of the level of criminality, and then they’ll do an assessment at some point in the future,” Monserrate said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cToT1_0w96eIRq00
    "There's more brothels than bodegas," community leader Hiram Monserrate told 1010 WINS last month, hours before a police raid on one of the brothels. Photo credit Hiram Monserrate

    He said the coalition is very grateful for the additional resources.

    “We want our kids to be able to go to school in the morning and afternoon and not be confronted by streetwalkers, sex workers and other criminal elements,” Monserrate said. “We want quality of life and we want safety. We want the same thing that all New Yorkers want, and I believe now we’re on the right track to get this done.”

    Monserrate also credited local media with helping to bring attention to the growing issue, including brothels operating openly near elementary schools at all hours of the day.

    “Roosevelt Avenue has been covered by 1010 WINS for the last six or seven weeks because of the level of criminality, the wave of lawlessness, hundreds of street walkers, the cartels, the criminal gangs,” he said.

