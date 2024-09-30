Open in App
    • 1010WINS

    Man indicted for spitting at 2 Jewish men, yelling antisemitic slurs, and throwing bottle

    By 1010 Wins Newsroom,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18L7R7_0vpJthlE00

    NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man was indicted on Monday for allegedly attacking Jewish men in separate incidents on the Upper West Side in June while making antisemitic remarks, prosecutors said.

    Myles Utz, 31, was charged with attempted assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and criminal possession of a weapon, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

    The attacks happened on June 16, near West 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. The first one happened at around 4 p..m. when Utz approached a 25-year-old man wearing a yarmulke, yelled “Free Palestine,” and hurled antisemitic slurs, according to prosecutors.

    He then allegedly threw two glass bottles at the man, who managed to dodge them.

    As a crowd began to gather, Utz then allegedly targeted a 74-year-old Jewish man, also wearing a yarmulke, yelling “Free Palestine” and spit at him before running from the scene.

    Utz was arrested on July 25  and is now facing charges in New York State Supreme Court.

    “As alleged, Myles Utz attacked two strangers in antisemitic incidents just minutes apart,” Bragg said. “This alleged conduct is unacceptable, and we will continue working closely with law enforcement to hold people accountable for hate-based violence. During this time of increased threats and acts of violence against Manhattan’s Jewish community, I encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of a hate crime to report it to law enforcement or our Hate Crimes Unit.”

    Comments / 33
    Ryan Sanders
    1d ago
    WHAT DID THE JEWISH MEN DO. YOU MUST ALWAYS START WITH THAT QUESTION. THEN YOU CAN DECIDE FOR YOURSELF
    Love, Hope Faith
    1d ago
    Disgusting piece of garbage. Everyone should be treated with respect no matter who you are.
