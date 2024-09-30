Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 1010WINS

    Adams returns to packed mayoral schedule as legal case heats up: 'God placed me in this moment'

    By Adam WarnerGlenn Schuck,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcqOB_0vokJ3mp00

    NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Mayor Eric Adams returns to a full schedule on Monday as his lawyers seek to get part of the case against him thrown out after he was indicted last week on federal corruption charges.

    The mayor has a staff meeting with senior administration officials Monday morning, followed by an appearance at a Sanitation Department graduation. Later in the day, he’ll make a public safety announcement from the Queens Museum and then deliver remarks at a church in Corona.

    The mayor has so far vowed to remain in office and continue doing his job. It appears he's doing just that, as his attorneys urged a federal judge Monday to dismiss the bribery charge against him and accused “zealous prosecutors” of leveling an “extraordinarily vague allegation” that does not rise to the level of a federal crime.

    Adams pleaded not guilty Friday to charges he accepted lavish travel benefits and illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and other foreign nationals in exchange for political favors that included pushing through the opening of a Turkish consulate building.

    In a motion filed Monday , the mayor's attorneys described the bribery charge—one of five counts he faces—as meritless, arguing that “zealous prosecutors” had failed to show an explicit quid pro quo between Adams and Turkish officials. Rather, defense attorneys wrote, Adams was simply helping an important foreign nation cut through the city's red tape.

    The attorneys claim the additional charges against Adams—that he solicited and accepted foreign donations and manipulated the city’s matching funds program—are “equally meritless,” alleging they stem from false claims “self-interested staffer with an axe to grind.” The staffers' false claims, they wrote, would be revealed in the court of litigation.

    Adams is looking to get back to business as usual after he made national headlines last week. Gracie Mansion was raided by federal agents early Thursday, hours before prosecutors unsealed the five-count indictment charging him with wire fraud, bribery, conspiracy and two counts of receiving campaign contributions from a foreign national.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8JrO_0vokJ3mp00
    Mayor Eric Adams exits Gracie Mansion on September 26, 2024. Photo credit Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

    Speaking from the pulpit at churches in the Bronx and Staten Island over the weekend, Adams said he won’t be distracted by his legal issues.

    “I have turned on GPS—my God-positioning satellite,” the mayor said from Emmanuel Presbyterian Reformed Church in the Bronx on Sunday. “Sometimes you have to let go and let God.”

    Adams, 64, has so far weathered calls to resign. His future as mayor will likely depend on whether he can keep enough political support to keep fighting.

    “God placed me in this moment and placed in my heart to continue to move this city forward,” the mayor said. “And so, you hear the small number of loud people saying, ‘Well he should step down.’ No, I’m going to step up.”

    The mayor and his legal team are expected back in court Wednesday for a conference before U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, who will preside over the case going forward.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    inquiring minds
    22h ago
    lock him up already
    Keith Mickelsen
    1d ago
    Too bad Adams spoke out against Biden's immigration policy...I bet he now wished he would have kept his mouth closed...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ADAMS PLEADS NOT GUILTY: Doesn't comment as he leaves courthouse, but lawyer says he'll fight charges
    1010WINS5 days ago
    Adams speaks publicly for 1st time since pleading not guilty to federal corruption charges
    1010WINS4 days ago
    ADAMS INDICTED IN FEDERAL PROBE: If charged, 'these charges will be entirely false based on lies,' he says in video
    1010WINS6 days ago
    NY man sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing stepfather, burning down mom's apartment
    1010WINS8 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks3 days ago
    Queens squatter who took homeowner to court with forged lease pleads guilty
    1010WINS5 days ago
    Man, 59, robbed at knifepoint while sitting on Queens bench
    1010WINS6 days ago
    8 students hurt during evacuation over bomb threat at Bronx school
    1010WINS8 days ago
    Manhattan DA will move to vacate conviction of criminal legal reform activist in 1998 murder of retired NYPD officer
    1010WINS3 days ago
    Man, 19, arrested after 6 people slashed in Brooklyn
    1010WINS8 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Man arrested for impersonating cop during Long Island traffic stop
    1010WINS5 days ago
    CT woman pleads guilty to fraud offense in $865K embezzlement scheme
    1010WINS1 day ago
    Bone fragments found in Brooklyn Bridge Park for the 4th time in recent months
    1010WINS4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Audi SUV driver wanted for running down woman, 25, in Brooklyn
    1010WINS2 days ago
    Pedestrian fatally struck by Hoboken-bound NJ Transit train
    1010WINS1 day ago
    'Irate' Nassau bus passenger attacks 2 police officers on Long Island
    1010WINS6 days ago
    Man indicted for spitting at 2 Jewish men, yelling antisemitic slurs, and throwing bottle
    1010WINS2 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Woman, 61, attacked unprovoked while heading to work in NJ—suffers broken jaw, brain bleed, loss of teeth
    1010WINS8 days ago
    Man wanted for groping woman, 18, in broad daylight in Midtown
    1010WINS1 day ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA19 days ago
    COME CLEAN! Burglar steals lotion, shampoo from Bronx bodega
    1010WINS7 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Brooklyn correctional officer accused of chasing car, shooting civilian inside
    1010WINS2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Dr. Ashwin Vasan, NYC's health commissioner, to resign by end of 2024
    1010WINS9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy