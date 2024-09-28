Man slashed with Taser on a stick in lobby of Times Square Margaritaville Resort Hotel

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was slashed in the head with a Taser connected to a pole in a bizarre attack in the Times Square Margaritaville Resort Hotel lobby early Saturday morning, police said.

An argument broke out between two men on Seventh Avenue, between 40th and 41st streets, at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, which led to the suspect running after the victim.

The chase led the pair to the lobby of the resort hotel, and that’s where the attacker hit the victim in the head with a Taser mounted on a pole.

The Taser was not functional, but it still sliced into the victim’s head, sending him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

Police are searching for the suspect, who ran off in an unknown direction.