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Cleveland Needs to Get Back on Track Before the Bye Week

The Cleveland Browns have reached a critical point in their season. After a promising 5-2 start, consecutive losses have left Cleveland searching for answers.

Next up? The Houston Texans, who visit Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, November 15.

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At 5-4, the Browns remain firmly in the AFC playoff conversation. However, another loss would send Cleveland into its bye week riding a three-game losing streak.

The good news? Houston enters the matchup at 3-5, and the Texans have weaknesses Cleveland can exploit. The bad news? The Browns have struggled with some of the same problems throughout the season.

Slow starts, costly penalties and an inconsistent rushing attack continue to plague us. Meanwhile, the defense has started showing cracks after carrying the team through much of the season.

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One question Cleveland has answered is who will start at quarterback.

Head coach Todd Monken confirmed that Deshaun Watson will return to the starting lineup after missing last week’s loss to New Orleans. Watson has cleared concussion protocol and will face his former team on Sunday.

Watson has engineered five fourth-quarter game-winning drives this season. However, Cleveland cannot continue relying on late-game heroics.

With playoff positioning and momentum at stake, here are five keys to a Browns victory over the Texans on Sunday.

The 5 Keys

1. Start Fast and Stop Playing From Behind

The Browns have made a habit of digging themselves into early holes. That needs to change immediately.

Against New Orleans last week, Cleveland managed just 19 first-quarter yards while committing 25 penalty yards.

The defense also needs to establish itself early. Houston averages 26.1 points per game, so another sluggish start could prove costly.

Cleveland cannot keep waiting until the fourth quarter to play its best football.