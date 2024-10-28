Open in App
    Attempt The Ridiculous To Achieve The Spectacular | Dr. Willie Jolley

    By Dr. Willie Jolley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIKaI_0wPXvt3h00

    Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital



    Dr. Willie Jolley ’s principle to win BIG today is “Attempt The Ridiculous To Achieve The Spectacular”

    In the book The “Road Less Traveled,” the first line of the book sums up life, “Life is difficult, period.” Yet life is also wonderful, it is beautiful, it is incredible, because you’re still here every day, each and every day I’m grateful that I wake up.

    Life can be hard, can be challenging, yes, but it is also wonderful. It’s hard sometimes, but I learned you gotta go at it hard and I’ve learned from all those people who I’ve interviewed over the years who have created success stories that they were willing to let people see them struggle in order to see them succeed. They continue to dream and work hard on their dreams and keep in mind that only those who attempt the ridiculous, achieve the spectacular. So today I want you to dream ridiculous dreams, create incredible success stories and remember that your best is yet to come when you believe it is so. Today is your day to win.

