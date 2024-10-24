Mother of 3, Domonique Knowles , 32, of Westlake, Ohio,  left her three children (two of whom had special needs) home alone while she went to Miami, Florida, was sentenced in Rocky River Municipal Court Wednesday to 360 days of house arrest and five years probation, after being convicted of two counts of endangering children for leaving her kids, a 10-year-old girl and seven-year-old twins, by themselves for nearly three days.  As horrible as this may sound, the reason Ms. Knowles left them alone is even more shocking.