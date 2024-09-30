Open in App
    Chef Kurt and Drew Reveal MUST HAVE Menu Items from Black Dragon Takeout

    By Deion Allen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaLWw_0vpwA2j600

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vq8Nm_0vpwA2j600

    Source: Deion Allen / R1

    Have you heard about Black Dragon Takeout? the newest Black-Chinese restaurant in Philly!

    Restaurant Owners Kurt and Drew stop by the station to chop it up with DNA about the newest hype in Philly — Black Dragon Takeout.

    These two friends and business partners talk about how they came together on a mission to give back to Philly by providing jobs to the youth and members of the community who feel ostracized by society and the workforce.

    “We wanted to do this and address the disparities in our communities” .Kurt said. “After we purchase the building, we have real estate upstairs that we can rent to employees, people in the neighborhood. We hire people from the neighborhood — we hire individuals that’s been formerly incarcerated”.

    Chef Kurt spoke on the gun violence that plagues our city and using his product and platform, to push our youth to be productive. Aiming to bridge the gap between our youth and society, Kurt believes in using Black Dragon Takeout not only as a vehicle to get youth off the street and to be positive products in society, but to also to serve as a stepping stone to financial freedom. With tidbits from the duo who started the business, the kids are able to learn from them and become entrepreneurs in their own right.

    “We also have a lot of youth gun violence so instead of ‘second chance always’, a lot of time we’re giving ‘first chances’ to (kids) who could be out on the streets doing other things”.

    The two chefs also talk about the trials and tribulations of being a restaurant owner, some of the must have menu items of Black Dragon takeout, and some of their favorite music to listen to while preparing the food.

    Chef Kurt was nice enough to share with us the ‘Black Dragon Takeout’ spotify playlist


    Watch the full interview below!

    The post Chef Kurt and Drew Reveal MUST HAVE Menu Items from Black Dragon Takeout appeared first on Philly's Hip Hop and R&B Station. .

