Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 10 Tampa Bay

    Tampa police ramp up patrols in Ybor City nearly one year since Halloween shooting

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Ybor cityPolice patrolsHalloween shootingTampa police departmentCrime ratesLaw enforcement

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify3 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Daylight saving time ends next weekend. This is how to prepare for the potential health effects
    10 Tampa Bay18 hours ago
    Florida woman found guilty of murder for leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase
    10 Tampa Bay3 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Timothée Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest after police shut down crowded event
    10 Tampa Baylast hour
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    No, a DOD directive does not authorize the military to use lethal force on civilians
    10 Tampa Bay2 days ago
    Mom claims she believed her 10-year-old child could provide care for her two younger siblings while she was not home for several days after she flew to a different state to support a friend undergoing Iiposuction surgery; convicted
    Shreveport Magazine2 days ago
    Tracking the Tropics: Caribbean becomes more active but only slow development expected
    10 Tampa Bay9 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Couple beloved for turning home into animal sanctuary in need of rescue after hurricanes
    10 Tampa Bay2 days ago
    American Airlines is piloting new tech that aims to crack down on passengers who cut lines
    10 Tampa Bay1 day ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Manatee County commissioners provide update on recovery efforts after Milton
    10 Tampa Bay2 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy