Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 10 Tampa Bay

    Downed power lines, gas station damaged in Bradenton

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Cancelled Candy
    1d ago
    I still have a live wire smdown in my yard and neighbors. called yesterday 2 pm ..than called fire dep 7 pm call fpl again today they said there are so many live wires down .unless it sparks or smokes ..take a #
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com3 days ago
    Prayers Are Pouring In For Florida After Seeing Jim Cantore's Scary Video
    The Spun2 days ago
    Update On Viral Florida Man Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton In His Sailboat
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    VP Harris covers mouth, says ‘it’s a live broadcast’ after stumbling through Hurricane Milton speech
    Fox News2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Get the Facts: Addressing rumors of 'Nadine' in the tropics
    WYFF4.com1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Lieutenant Dan Is Now Being Exposed As A Fraud Who Uses Four Different Names And Has Conned People Out Of Their Money With A Sneaky GoFundMe
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    10-year-old girl dies in crash after vehicle flips over, deputies say
    10 Tampa Bay1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy