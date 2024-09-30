Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 10 Tampa Bay

    Naked man arrested after putting 7-year-old in chokehold before stabbing 81-year-old, deputies say

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    Junior Hall
    1d ago
    I mean, health isn't excuse.All the criminals use when they are Is caught put him in prison since he's so good at it!
    Nathan Mercer
    1d ago
    Give me 3 minutes with him!POS!!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'He was old anyway so what does it matter?': Home health aide ignored 86-year-old man's deadly fall to go back to sleep, deputies say
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Woman locked a truck to escape her boyfriend. She then died as his gun went off while trying to break the window, cops say
    The Independent9 days ago
    Polk County Man Arrested After Dumping Donations Meant for Charity
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    Popular Clothing Chain To Permanently Close All Florida Locations
    NewsRadio WFLA7 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Vicky White Died a Horrible Death After Helping Her Incarcerated Lover Escape From Jail
    Distractify1 day ago
    Couple Build Hurricane Resistant Home, Film How It Fared Against Helene
    mahoningmatters.com1 day ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Florida To Get A New $500 Million Hospital & "600 Or More High Paying Jobs With Benefits"
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Texas man who waived his right to appeal death sentence is executed for killing infant son
    ABC13 Houston8 days ago
    Popular Florida Spot Crowned 'Best Bakery' In The Entire State
    WHYI Y1002 days ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida14 hours ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Cockroaches ride out Helene in unusual hiding spot in Florida home
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Tampa Man Steals from Hurricane Victims During Relief Efforts
    Uncovering Florida14 hours ago
    Here Are The Most Dangerous Animals Roaming The Lands Of North Carolina
    Town Talks13 days ago
    Florida Doctor Who Removed Wrong Organ Tried to Cover Up Fatal 'Error': State Surgeon General
    lawyerherald.com2 days ago
    Florida Hard Rock Casino evacuated after two 'explosives' found hidden in property
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Tupelo Woman Arrested for Child Endangerment
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Another Winn-Dixie is Permanently Closing in Major Florida City and Will Become an Aldi Market
    Joel Eisenberg1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Florida Men Loot 'Trump Store' During Hurricane, Make Off with Trump Cowboy Hats and Coffee Mugs: Police
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy